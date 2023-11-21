SJHL Showcase keeps Hawks, Mustangs, and Ice Wolves busy

All three local teams competed in the annual SJHL Showcase at the Legends Centre in Warman last week making for a busy schedule around the league.

The Flin Flon Bombers remain the class of the SJHL with 37 points to lead the Sherwood.

As of Nov. 20, the Melfort Mustangs are in second place with a record of 13-7-2-0 with 28 points, the Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 11-11-0-1 with 23 points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 5-15-2-1 with 13 points.

The Mustangs closed their week with an 8-5 win over the Yorkton Terriers in Melfort on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Terriers led 3-2 after the first period and 5-4 after the second period.

David Coyle and Ryan Duguay each had a hat trick for the Mustangs; Aidyn Hutchinson added a pair to round out the Melfort scoring.

Jaron Desnoyers and Jye Zawazky each had a pair of goals for Yorkton with Clay Sleeva adding the other Terriers goal.

Kristian Coombs made 11 saves for the Mustangs in just over 24 minutes before he was relieved by James Venne who made eight saves. Ethan Farrow made 35 saves for Yorkton.

Melfort lost their second consecutive one-goal game to Nipawin by a score of 2-1 in Melfort on Friday, Nov. 17. The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Duguay scored the lone Mustangs’ goal. Ronan Buckberger and Braeden Jockims responded for the Hawks.

Venne made 27 saves for Melfort; Damon Cunningham made 43 saves for Nipawin.

The Mustangs opened the Showcase with a 3-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Mustangs led 2-1 after the second period.

Chase Friedt-Mohr, Wyatt Day and David Rioux scored for Melfort. Liam Hunks responded for Notre Dame.

Venne made 19 saves for Melfort; Johann Tremblay-Kau made 40 saves for Notre Dame.

Melfort closed the Showcase with a 5-2 loss to the Yorkton Terriers on Wednesday. Nov. 15. Yorkton led 2-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Logan Belton and Mathieu Pigeon scored for Melfort. Tylan Henrikson, Brett Butz, Jeff Hammond, Desnoyers and Zawatsky responded for Yorkton.

Venne made 33 saves for Melfort; Farrow made 29 saves for Yorkton.

The Battlefords North Stars were in Melfort to face the Mustangs on Wednesday. Nov. 22, results were not available.

Nipawin opened the Showcase with a 7-5 win over the Hounds on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and the Hawks led 5-4 after the second period.

Finley Radloff, Landon Pappas, Chase Visser, Artem Hrabovetskyi, Luke Chase, Ronan Buckberger and Evan Forrest scored for the Hawks. Cyprus Davis-Smith had a hat trick for Notre Dame; Cole Wirun and Matteo Speranza added the other Hounds goals.

Damon Cunningham made 29 saves for Niapwin; Jesse Pye had 10 saves for Notre Dame in just over 27 minutes before he was relieved by Tremblay-Kau who made 25 saves.

Nipawin closed the Showcase with a 5-4 loss to the Terriers on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Hawks led 2-1 after the second period.

Braeden Jockims, Eric Hoiness, Visser and Forrest scored for Nipawin.

Clay Sleeva, Anthony McIntosh, Harrison Aldridgem Dylan Ruptash and Hammond responded for the Terriers.

Tyson Endall made 36 saves for Nipawin; Farrow made 33 saves for Yorkton.

The Hawks were in Melville to face Doug Johnson and the Millionaires on Tuesday, Nov. 21, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves finished up their weekend set with the Battlefords with a 4-3 loss to the North Stars in La Ronge on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The North Stars led 1-0 after the first and second periods.

Jaxson Martin, Raine Hodge and Dylan Handel scored for La Ronge.

Brayden Sinclair had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Bradley Blake and Kian Bell added the other Battlefords’ goals.

Topher Chirico made 28 saves for the Ice Wolves; Justen Maric made 47 saves for the North Stars

La Ronge opened their weekend set with a 5-4 overtime loss to the North Stars on Friday, Nov. 17 in La Ronge. Tanner Gold scored the winner for the North Stars 23 seconds into the extra frame.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 2-2 after the second period.

Kale Taylor, Parker Layton, Liam McInnis and Hodge scored for La Ronge in regulation. Riley Girod, Jordan Grill, Alex Izyk and Jackson Allan responded for the North Stars in regulation.

Chirico made 44 saves for La Ronge; Maric made 18 saves for the North Stars.

The Ice Wolves opened the Showcase with a 7-0 loss to the Humboldt Broncos on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Aidan Fisher stopped all 28 shots he faced to record the shutout for Humboldt.

The Broncos led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Spencer Bell had a pair of goals for Humboldt; Jeter Korte, Travis Bryson, Dylan Nazareth, Connor Miller and Matthew Van Blaricom scored for the Broncos. Karl Soneff made 30 saves for La Ronge.

La Ronge closed out action at the Showcase with a 4-2 loss to the Kindersley Klippers on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Kindersley led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Taylor and Layton scored for La Ronge. Easton Inglis, Logan Cox, Cobe Perlinger and Russ Demo scored for Kindersley.

Chirico made 33 saves for the Ice Wolves; Logan Falk made 29 saves for the Klippers.

The Ice Wolves are in Kindersley for a two-game weekend set on Friday. Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Mustangs have a home-and-home with the Humboldt Broncos this weekend. The teams meet in Melfort on Friday, Nov. 24 and in Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Hawks have a home-and-home with the North Stars this weekend. The teams meet in the Battlefords on Friday, Nov. 24 and in Nipawin on Saturday, Nov. 25.

