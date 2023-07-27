Shattered Lives: British Home Children in Prince Albert

This is the 27th in a series of columns about the 70 British Home Children sent to St. Patrick’s Catholic Orphanage in Prince Albert between 1901 and 1907. While all orphanage records were destroyed in the terrible fire of 1947, every attempt has been made to trace the life stories of these dispossessed children through genealogy websites and newspaper databases.

The Remaining Stories, Part 2

This is my last Shattered Lives column. Thank you for reading my columns. Hopefully, you now have a sense of the conditions in the United Kingdom that led to these children being sent to Canada, and have learned a bit about how the lives of the British Home Children unfolded after they arrived at the orphanage in Prince Albert at the beginning of the last century. I am grateful to the Prince Albert Daily Herald for publishing this column.

I have now written about 44 of the 70 British Home Children at the Prince Albert orphanage but I have been having more and more trouble finding information about the remaining 26.

This is the second of my two-part final column which will tell you what I have learned about these 26 children. Please check out Shattered Lives on Substack which has additional and updated content: https://joanbrewerton.substack.com

1903 – Departed Liverpool aboard Bavarian 15 October 1903; arrived at Quebec on 23 October. Sponsored by the Southwark Catholic Emigration Society:

John Charles PITT (1896-?): Born on 15 October 1896 in Wandsworth SW, England to parents: George Pitt? (1869-) and Eliza Ann Cushion (1870-1898), the 1901 British census shows him living in St. Joseph’s Home, Enfield, Middlesex. At age 6, John was sent to Canada. A note on the ship’s passenger list beside his name says he was not from a workhouse. The 1906 Canada census shows John, age 10, residing at the PA orphanage. In 1911, the census shows him at age 15 living in the Humboldt, Saskatchewan area with Anna Sinnott (widow, age 53) and her son John Sinnott (age 25); working as a farm labourer. When the First World War broke out, John enlisted in Prince Albert on 22 December 1914. His enlistment papers state that his parents were dead, listing his next of kin as a sister Miss Annie Pitt, Wandsworth, London SW, England. John served in 53 rd Battalion; 2 nd Canadian Engineer Reinforcement Depot (C.E.R.D), and in the 32nd Reserve Battalion as a sapper, Canadian Corps HQ Signal Company. He was discharged 30 May 1919 at age 23 and moved to Plaster Rock, New Brunswick. In 1920, John immigrated to the United States. In April 1929 he moved to Middlefield, Connecticut, unmarried, at age 32 where he worked as factory hand. The 1930 US Census shows John (34, single) boarding at a home at Middlesex, Connecticut. His occupation was “Tinner” at a spoon factory. In 1942, John’s WWII Draft card states that at age 44 he was working at Lock Joint Pipe Co, Thomaston, Litchfield, Connecticut. The date of his death is unknown.

Born in London, England in 1890, the 1901 British census shows Mary, age 10) at Convent Orphanage, Church Street, Uckfield, Sussex. She sailed to Canada at age 13. The 1906 census shows she was residing at the Prince Albert orphanage. The 1911 census shows she was still residing there at age 21. Rose SHERIDAN (1896-?): Born in Ireland on 19 Apr 1896, Rose’s last residence before sailing to Canada at age 7 with her brother Thomas (see below) was Nazareth House, Bexhill. “Rosie” is recorded in both the 1906 and 1911 Canada censuses as living in the PA orphanage, ages 10 and 15 respectively. By 1916, the census shows Rosie Sheridan, age 19 was living and working as a domestic for the John O’Brien family in South Winnipeg. She married Charles Lexier on 14 March 1918 at Winnipeg. They had two children, Pearl and Frank. 1921: Census shows Rose and Charles (occupation: teamster) living in a rented 3-room apartment in Winnipeg North with Pearl (3) and Frank (2). Rose and Charles must have split up, as the 1926 prairie census shows Rose (married) living by herself in a boarding house at 336 Ross Avenue North Centre, Winnipeg. Charles remarried in 1930 to Esther Leona Porlier. In 1932, Leona (24) was charged with stabbing her husband Charles (35). [Winnipeg Tribune, 13 June 1932]. Rose’s son Frank (abt 1919-1981) was a drug addict and a habitual criminal and was sentenced to life imprisonment on 19 October 1951. Described as “a dangerous criminal, a dope addict, and a man of violent temper, Frank had already served 12 of the last 15 years behind bars. [Saskatoon StarPhoenix, 19 October 1951]

Ancestry.ca photo. Joseph and James Bailey were British Home Children who reunited in Quebec around 1930.

1907 – Departed Liverpool aboard Empress of Britain 12 July 1907; arrived at Quebec 18 July 1907. Twenty-one children sponsored by the Southwark Rescue Society: