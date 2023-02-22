SHA looks to expand online booking system to include lab services

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is planning to expand its online patient booking system to include lab services beginning in March, with a total of six lab sites in the province that will go live by April.

Once launched, blood/urine collection, ECG, blood/urine collection & ECG, and glucose tolerance tests will be available to book online for the labs in Prince Albert, North Battleford, Swift Current, as well as three sites in Moose Jaw.

Executive Director of Laboratory Medicine Clinical Services for the SHA Lenore Howey said the expansion is a huge step forward in their efforts to maximize efficiency and ensure safety in the delivery of lab services.

“This is an exciting development for all patients, families, and staff in Saskatchewan,” said Howey. “Booking online only takes a few minutes, making things simple and fast for those who are scheduling their appointments. Users who aren’t comfortable with, or don’t have access to technology can book by phone.”

The 24/7 online booking system can be found at SHA Patient Booking System. To book an appointment, a valid health card and a phone number or email address where notifications will be sent is required.

Alternatively, patients can speak by phone to a booking agent for help with their appointment. The SHA Call Centre operates 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., 7 days per week, and can be accessed by calling 1-833-727-5829.

Not all lab locations or tests can be booked online at this time, as appointments will be phased into SHA lab locations provincially. The SHA encourages residents to continue with the current booking process if a desired appointment type or location isn’t available.

Lab appointments in Saskatoon and Regina can continue to be booked online through LifeLabs.