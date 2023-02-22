Métis Nation–Saskatchewan to host gathering in support of Ile-a-la-Crosse Residential School survivors

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan and survivors of the Ile-a-la-Crosse Residential School are coming together in a show of support for each other during their fight for recognition following the launch of a new class action suit against the federal and provincial governments.

A Survivors’ Gathering will be held at TCU Place in Saskatoon on March 24 to 26 for all those that lived and shared experiences and traumas from their years at the residential school. If space allows, the Gathering will also be open to Day School and intergenerational survivors.

“We need to and are here to support our Métis residential school survivors. We are losing more of them every day and time is of the essence,” said MN–S Vice President Michelle LeClair. “We have to send a clear and concise message on their behalf to both the federal and provincial governments that they need to acknowledge the survivor’s in a meaningful way and in a way that leaves a legacy.”

With the support of MN–S, the Survivors’ Gathering will feature a variety of break-out sessions, with keynote speakers and legal experts to update the recent Survivors’ Committee class-action.

In operation for more than 100 years, the Ile-a-la-Crosse Residential School saw generations of Metis children taken from their homes and forced to live in an institution with the purpose to assimilate and colonize. The children were made to speak a language they didn’t understand and practice foreign cultural traditions.

According to MN–S, the Gathering will be spiritual and healing in nature, and will send a clear message to the federal and provincial governments about their united front when it comes to recognizing the Metis school experience. By coming together, the survivors have the opportunity to form deep bonds with others to help positively influence their emotional wellbeing.

Metis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN – S) will be holding a Platinum Jubilee awards presentation in Prince Albert in recognition of 100 Metis citizens in the province who have gone above and beyond for their fellow Metis people.

According to MN – S, these citizens have demonstrated both exemplary service and commitment to their communities, province, country, and Metis Nation

The awards will be presented at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the EA Rawlinson Centre, with two more presentations to be held in Saskatoon and Regina on Feb. 27 and March 1.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was created in honour of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne as Queen of Canada.