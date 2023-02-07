SGI announces increase in support for SADD

SGI announced on Monday that it is increasing its support to Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD).

To help the organization renew and expand its activities aimed at preventing impaired driving, SGI will provide $85,000 in new annual funding to SADD Saskatchewan. Part of the funding will be used to create a new position specializing in school and community outreach, with the goal of starting new chapters in schools across the province.

The funding will also help support existing Saskatchewan chapters in developing and implementing new plans and ideas to encourage sober driving in their local communities.

“I’m pleased to see SGI provide additional support for SADD’s work to develop student leaders dedicated to stopping impaired driving,” Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SGI said in a press release. “Involving young people in the work of promoting safe driving behaviours is essential to changing the culture of impaired driving in Saskatchewan.”

SADD Saskatchewan past-president Meaghann White welcomed the news. She said the last two years have been difficult for the organization, and this funding boost will help them recover.

“Like many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic hit us hard, with many chapters unable to operate,” White said.

“With this funding, we hope to restore lapsed chapters and expand into new schools and First Nations communities. I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to Minister Morgan and SGI.”

While Saskatchewan has made substantial improvements over the past decade, impaired driving is still the leading cause of collision fatalities in the province, with the 19-24 age group having the largest proportion of impaired drivers. Engaging school-age youth helps establish and reinforce the importance of always finding a safe ride home and equips them to make good decisions as adults.

There are currently no active SADD chapters in Prince Albert, SGI reported.