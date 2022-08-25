Senior assaulted at Prince Albert care home dies of her injuries

An 85-year-old woman who was the victim of an assault in a Prince Albert care home has died of her injuries.

Police say the assault took place on Aug. 14 at a home in the 700 Block of 28th Street East, but officers were not told about it until three days later.

Investigators visited the woman at Victoria Hospital on Aug. 17 where she remained in serious condition. On Aug. 19, she passed away from injuries received during the incident.

Police say a 76-year-old woman is the primary suspect in the care, but no arrests have been made and the Criminal Investigation Division continues to look into the case.

Investigators say there is no danger to the public at this time. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.