Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

On Jan 19 contraband and unauthorized items were seized in the Maximum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Staff members seized Methamphetamine, THC, and SIM cards with an estimated institutional value of $170,566.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors. CSC now has heightened measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line to report activities relating to security in CSC institutions. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784, this ensures that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.