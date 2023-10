A second suspect has been arrested in relation to the alleged murder of a teen in Deschambault Lake.

Tristan Custer, age 27, was arrested in Prince Albert on Tuesday for second-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday morning.

On Oct. 1, RCMP responded to a deceased 17-year-old boy on the street in Deschambault Lake.

A female youth was charged with second-degree murder. She cannot be named because of her age.