RCMP arrest youth for murder of 17-year-old in Deschambault Lake, further charges pending

RCMP are investigating the alleged homicide of a 17-year-old boy in Deschambault Lake.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a report of an injured person on the street. They attended a home in the community, leading to the arrest of a female youth.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She’s charged with one count of second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Additional charges are pending, according to a news release.

At the home where the female youth was arrested, officers also arrested a man on warrants for assault with a weapon. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries from a separate assault.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact their local police service or jurisdiction immediately. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.