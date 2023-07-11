Science Centre hosting pair of events over the next two weeks

The Prince Albert Science Centre, located in the Gateway Mall, is getting into the summer spirit with a pair of events over the next two weeks.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Science Centre’s Go! Code and GenAction Team will run two-hour sessions at the Prince Albert Science Centre. The sessions will focus on coding, technology and climate action.

“It’s just kind of a neat thing. The Saskatchewan Science Centre is partnering with us for the first time and so this is a really cool thing, and it’s free,” Science Centre chair Sandra Williams said. “I know it’s going to be just a wonderful experience for kids that want to come out and do some different coding activities and technology type hands-on activities.”

The activities are targeted for ages six to 13 but everyone is welcome.

The day is split over two sessions with a morning or an afternoon and if children want to do both they can. The partnership with the Science Centre came about because the two organizations are communicating about several things.

“They just reached out to us because they were coming through Prince Albert,” Williams explained. “They’re working with a lot of the public libraries in the province and so they just happened to offer us this one day.”

The sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Then from July 17 to 21 the Science Centre is again partnering with Sci-Fi Science Camps based out of the College of Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan after partnering for an event in May.

They are partnering for the Bragg Camp Satellite Camp at the Science Centre.

“So it’s a Monday to Friday for an afternoon camp to have day, afternoon camp for kids in Grades 1 to 3. We’re in partnership with the Saskatchewan University of Saskatchewan Sci-Fi Camps,” Williams said.

The camps will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be for Grade 1 to Grade 3, the Sask Polytech Prince Albert Campus will be hosting a similar camp for Grade 4 to 6 called Maxwell Camp

“That’s $100 per person and they have to pre-register. They need to either use the QR code that’s on that poster on our website or they just go directly to University of Saskatchewan Sci-Fi Camps,” Williams said.

The camp will feature afternoon building challenges and take home peojects.

The Sask Polytech Camp will be $200 to enter and information is also available on the poster or through Sci-Fi Camps.

“It’s a really good value,” Williams said.

