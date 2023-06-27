SaskEnergy furnace program returns for 7th year

The sun may be shining, but SaskEnergy is focused on winter with its furnace inspection program, which will return for its seventh year.

SaskEnergy announced plans to continue its Tune-Up Assistance Program (TAP) with network members.

“Saskatchewan residents can once again apply for free furnace tune-ups, repairs and carbon monoxide alarms, keeping their homes safe and ready for winter,” Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy said in a press release.

“This program allows SaskEnergy to give back to the community it serves by helping the people of this province keep their furnaces in safe working order while also growing awareness around the dangers of carbon monoxide.”

Adeline Reihl took part in the TAP program in 2022, receiving a hands-on assessment of her furnace and a free CO alarm.

“My plumber called me about it and said I should go ahead and apply. Later, I received a message from SaskEnergy that I was one of the people picked.” Reihl recalled. “Times are much harder now, and everything is more expensive. I appreciated it so much.”

This is the seventh year of the program, which was created to assist eligible homeowners by providing an examination of their home’s heating equipment to make sure it is ready for winter.

Qualifying customers also receive a carbon monoxide alarm, two furnace filters and up to $200 in repairs.

SaskEnergy Customer Service Operations representative Kevin Adair said the program is designed to give customers peace of mind before the temperature turns cool.

“This program is just one of the ways SaskEnergy demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability while helping Saskatchewan homeowners meet their home energy needs safely and efficiently,” he added.

Homeowners with a combined annual income of no more than $68,000 can apply for this program from June 19 to November 30, 2023. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first served basis so customers are encouraged to apply early.

For homeowners to be eligible, their home must also be located within a 25-kilometre radius of a community served by a SaskEnergy Network Member that provides the home heating tune-up service.

These communities include Prince Albert, Balgonie, Emerald Park, Esterhazy, Estevan, Eston, Foam Lake, Govan, Gravelbourg, Grenfell, Hague, Hudson Bay, Humboldt, Kindersley, Leader, Lumsden, Maple Creek, Melfort, Melville, Montmartre, Moose Jaw, Nipawin, Nokomis, North Battleford, Paradise Hill, Pike Lake, Ponteix, Preeceville, , Regina, Saskatoon, Shaunavon, Springside, St. Walburg, Swift Current, Tisdale, Unity, Wadena, Wakaw, Warman, Watrous, Weyburn and Yorkton.

For those considering applying, Reihl has some encouragement to offer based on her own experience.

“I would say go ahead. Give it a try because, if you’re accepted, it’s wonderful. Especially for low-income seniors. It’s really nice to have anything extra in the bank at the end of the month.”

More information about TAP and how to apply is available on SaskEnergy’s website.

