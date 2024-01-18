SaskCanola and SaskFlax vote to merge

SaskCanola and Saskflax passed resolutions at their Annual General Meetings in January 2023 to merge.

Both boards will continue to provide their respective leadership until the final audits are complete. The single entity will then have one board and one office.

“The collaborative efforts are expected to streamline operations, enhance research initiatives, and provide a more cohesive voice for oilseed growers in the province,” said Tracy Broughton, Executive Director, “Both Commissions will now work with Agri-Food Council to amend regulations as the amalgamation will officially commence at the start of the next crop year on August 1, 2024.”

Both organizations gathered feedback from members through an online consultation survey. Both said the responses were overwhelmingly in favour of amalgamation.

SaskCanola was established in 1991 with 17,000 levy paying Canola producers. SaskFlax was established in 1996 with 3,000 levy paying Flax producers.

