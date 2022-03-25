Saskatoon man arrested on child pornography charges

A 19 year old man was arrested on child pornography charges in Saskatoon on March 23rd.

Members of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a search warrant at a residence that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring.

The Saskatoon man was charged in relation to an investigation of luring, extortion, and possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application. He was later released from the Saskatoon Provincial Court on numerous conditions.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is composed of the Provincial Coordinator Staff Sgt. Shawn Stubbs and the investigators from the Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatoon Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and exploitation of children on the internet.