Saskatchewan Anglers Guide now available

The provincial government released the 2022-23 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide online on Monday.

Residents can access the guide on phone or tablet. The Saskatchewan Anglers Guide details the regulations, policies and practices that guide fishing in the province, including a comprehensive listing of waterbodies with specific catch limits and special regulations.

Physical copies of the 2022-23 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide will be available at Ministry of Environment field offices, most provincial park offices and select retail outlets in early May.

“Saskatchewan is home to some of the best freshwater fishing in Canada,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said in a release

“I know many people are excited to get outside and enjoy one of Saskatchewan’s favourite pastimes. With the 2022-23 guide now available, we look forward to a great summer fishing season to begin.”

The new season opens May 5 in the southern management zone, May 15 in the central management zone and May 25 in the northern management zone. Anglers should be familiar with Saskatchewan’s fishing regulations before heading out.

The guide serves as a vital reference for recreational and competitive anglers, with important information on catch-and-release practices, preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species and information on how to measure your catch and properly package it for transport.

Anglers aged 16 and older are required to purchase a licence to fish in Saskatchewan, except for Saskatchewan resident seniors age 65 and over. Saskatchewan and Canadian resident Armed Forces veterans who were honourably discharged are eligible for free angling licences, subject to verification.

Angling licences are available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be stored to your digital device.

Anglers may fish without a licence in provincial waterbodies outside of national parks during the Free Fishing Weekends of July 9-10, 2022, and February 18-20, 2023. However, all regulations still apply during those weekends, including possession limits and reduced limits on some waterbodies.

For more information or to purchase an angling licence, visit saskatchewan.ca/fishing.