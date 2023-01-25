Sask Rivers report shows increase in injuries in division in 2022

The number of workplace incidents causing injury in the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division increased during 2022, according to a safety report provided at the school board’s regular meeting on Monday.

An annual report from Education Director Robert Bratvold showed 18 incidents causing injury in 2021, with 20 people injured in 2020. In 2022, that increased to 31 incidents causing injury.

The report was included in Bratvold’s director’s update on Monday. It outlines Workers Compensation Board (WCB) data for 2022, which shows injuries for non-teaching staff such as caretakers, maintenance personnel, library clerks, and educational assistants, among several others. Educational assistants make up the largest number in that group with 11 employees.

“The total injury claims for us has increased some, so that’s a concern, but we had far fewer lost days to injuries,” Bratvold said. “That suggests we’re able to provide recovery and support for these staff who are injured.”

The data set included information on 1,039 school division employees. It shows 270 days lost to injury and 31 total injury claims.

The WCB calendar year is from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 and differs from the school calendar.

Bratvold said that the board itself is getting the message that the right number of injuries in a year to aim for is zero.

He also said the division and the board support the culture of safety.

“There are some things that are a bit discouraging, but also some things that are positive areas to grow it, so that’s been good,” he said.

The purpose of the report is to highlight some of the key indicators that provide a snapshot of the current injury total, as well as combined injuries over time.

The division safety team consists of the Superintendent of Facilities, Human Resources Manager and Director of Education.

Saskatchewan Rivers is one of the only school divisions that is COR Certified. In support of that certification, an external audit is completed every three years. These external audits are one of the many pieces that contribute to their safety program.

