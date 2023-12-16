Sask. Rivers making plans for urban school visits in January

Plans are underway for the second half of the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of trustees School Tours for January 2024.

The board discussed the plans during a report by director of education Neil Finch at Monday’s regular board meeting.

“We’re going to have one change as our first visit is going to be a different school that isn’t indicated on that agenda that you would have seen,” Finch said.

The first school is to be determined because Riverside, which was on the original list, has another event earlier in the month involving the board of education.

This will match with their rural visits earlier in the fall.

“We already did our first one here this fall and got out to a bunch of rural settings,” Finch said. “We went to Kinistino, Birch Hills, the colony, St. Louis, (and) Osborne. It was good.”

Finch said that trustees always look forward to both parts of the school tours each year.

On Jan. 22, trustees will begin the day at a school to be determined. They will also visit Princess Margaret, W.J. Berezowsky, Ecole Vickers, John Diefenbaker School and the Bus Maintenance Facility.

Saskatchewan Rivers board wishes everyone a great holiday season

With it being their final meeting before the Christmas break, the Saskatchewan Rivers board of education and entire division sent out greetings on the season during their meeting on Monday.

In a release, the board said that they are grateful to be a part of all of our school communities, and will continue to govern and advocate for “Excellence in Education” in 2024.

Director of education Neil Finch echoed these sentiments.

“We hope that our students and our staff and our families find a way to celebrate in a way that makes sense for them and find some time to relax and take a breath,” Finch said. “We’re at a fast moving pace often, so it’s nice to have a bit of a slowdown for our Sask Rivers families.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, board chair Darlene Rowden wished everyone around the table a great holiday season.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we wish you the merriest Christmas and the warmest of holidays no matter what you celebrate,” the division stated in a release.