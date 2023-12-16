Mintos to take on Warman in weekend home-and-home

The Prince Albert Mintos are looking to gain some momentum heading into the holiday break.

They will face a tough task as they on the Warman Wildcats who hold a 13-6-2 record so far this season.

Minto head coach Tim Leonard says the Wildcats will be a good opponent for the Mintos.

“It should be a good challenge for us. We’re looking forward to it. We haven’t played them yet this year and they’re well coached. They’ve got a good club. It’s a good challenge, but I think we’ll be up for it.”

The Mintos and Wildcats are two of the three teams from Sasaktchewan who will be attending the Circle K Classic in Alberta just after Christmas.

Leonard says he is hoping a strong weekend against Warman will give the Mintos some momentum heading into the tournament.

“I think every game we play, we want to win, so that’s our goal. Standings are tight. These are important games for us if we want to maintain our position in the league, which the kids are focused on doing. We want to just play the best we can and ramp it up and hopefully carry that over into the Circle K.”

When asked about keys to the weekend against Warman, Leonard says the Mintos will need to stay disciplined and take advantage of any power play opportunities Warman gives them.

“Special teams are the key in this league. There’s lots of penalties called, so your penalty kills got to be good. A power play has to be good, which it’s been lately. We’re getting lots of good looks on it. It’s just maybe not going in for us, but we’ll keep at it. You got to make them pay for those penalties, and hopefully we can do that this weekend.”

Puck drops at the Art Hauser Centre at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

