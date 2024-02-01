Sask Penitentiary announces death of inmate while in custody

An inmate serving a nearly three-year sentence in the Saskatchewan Penitentiary has died in custody.

Rocky Meechance passed away on Jan. 29, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) reported in a press release on Wednesday. His family has been notified. The circumstances surrounding Meechance’s death are currently under review.



Meechance was serving a two year, 11 month, and 18 day sentence for multiple charges, including fleeing from a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence. He began serving the sentence on Aug. 15, 2022.