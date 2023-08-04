Sask. government hoping to start provincial program to help those impacted by suicide

The provincial government is looking for an organization to develop and run a Saskatchewan-wide program to address the immediate needs of those impacted by suicide.

“Suicide is devastating for friends and family members who may not know where to turn to in their time of grief,” said Everett Hindley, mental health and addictions minister.

“This new program is an important step to ensure that they receive the appropriate support in a timely manner.”

The Ministry of Health has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to find an organization to take on the initiative.

It would also apply to those affected by a suicide attempt that left the person with “significant injury or trauma.”

According to a news release, the successful proponent would establish a referral system for families, health providers, police other first responders following a suicide.

The proponent would also engage with those impacted by the death or attempt, and provide therapy, navigation, educations, awareness and training.

The submission deadline is August 22. The ministry is putting $200,000 towards starting a provincial suicide postvention program.