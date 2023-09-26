Rustic Market raises funds for Food Bank, Dolly Parton Imagination Library

There was plenty of support for the Rustic Market over the weekend.

The event took place at the west parking lot of the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Head organizer Jody Foy says the funds being raised were being put towards local non-profit organizations.

“We normally pick a nonprofit it to give the profits to from the event, the entrance fee for the vendors, as well as the entrance fee. I saw the need in the city and I decided we needed a bigger fundraiser to try and get some more money. This year, we chose the Dolly Parton Imagination Library as well as the food bank to support.”

Saturday marked the Rustic Market’s fifth year of operation. The event cost three dollars for an entrance fee. Foy says there was a wide variety of vendors in attendance.

“We have over 60 (vendors) and four food trucks. They’re all local vendors. We have a guy selling honey. We have some woodworks, home business, we have henna and face painting anything from baking and cupcakes and treats.”

Foy says she appreciated the family environment and seeing community members support the event.

“It’s wonderful. You definitely see a lot of kids laughing and playing. You have families coming out. They’re bringing their pets. It’s a great community event. It just put a smile on my face and warms my heart that we were able to get together and support the causes that we really love to support.”

“I love that our community can pull together and be able to support our local nonprofits. I think it’s very important for people to be able to return on purpose. And if we don’t come together as a community and support them, they’re not able to do their thing, which they’re amazing and they’re big, big supporters.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca