RCMP searching for mother and daughter last seen in La Ronge — UPDATED

UPDATED: Kylie Linklater and her daughter have both been found safe.

La Ronge RCMP are reaching out to the public for assistance in their search for a mother and daughter.

Police received missing person reports on Monday for 27-year-old Kylie Linklater and her three-year-old daughter, Kassidy Linklater. They were last seen in La Ronge on Thursday, according to a news release.

The mother and daughter planned to travel to the Brabant Lake area – about 170 km northeast of La Ronge – but did not return as expected.

RCMP are working on getting photos of Kylie and Kassidy.

Kylie is described as 5’5” tall, weighing 145 lbs, with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a black duffel bag.

Kassidy was last seen wearing a tan hoodie or jacket, grey pants, black and white shoes and white sunglasses.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.