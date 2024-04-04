Royal Purple Elks busy with donations in March

Royal Purple Elks, Submitted

A donation of $3000.00 was made to the Elks and Royal Purple Elks fund for Children Mar 12 2024 by the members of the Royal Purple Elks #50 at their regular meeting night. The Elks and Royal Purple Fund for children provides financial assistance for medical needs of children with hearing and speech disorders under the age of 19. In compliment to financial assistance, the charity provides funding for programs that address the needs of children with hearing and speech disorders.

Contributions come from our lodges, personal donations and memorial donations. These donations go directly to helping children in all our lodge communities. Lodge is sponsoring a 6 year old girl with hearing loss and a 8 year old boy with a speech impediment. Both children are greatly benefiting from the program and the progress is encouarging. Our lodges main fundraising comes from working bingo and our pre-order drive through Soup and Sandwich which we do twice yearly. Our April drive-thru is on April 25th 2024

A donation of $1,250.00 was sent to the Sask Elks Foundation by Denise Taylor and HRL Angie Nelson March 12 2024. The Foundation uses the funds to help Saskatchewan residents over the age of 18 with grants for medical needs when other funding is unavailable and the recipient is in financial need. The Foundation also operates the Senior Homes and makes significant contributions to the Sask Pediatric Auditory Rehabilitation Centre (SPARC) in Saskatoon. Royal Purple Elks photo.