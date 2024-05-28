Rotary Lobsterfest continues sellout streak for popular event

The Prince Albert Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest continued its run of fundraising success with another sell-out at the Prince Albert Exhibition on Saturday evening.

The event has been a sellout every year the Rotary has hosted it.

Event co-chair Tina Stenske is in her first year as co-chair and was excited for the evening.

“They can expect a fun night. We’re going to be dancing at the end of the night, we have a lot of fundraising going on (and) we have great sponsors this year,” Stenske said.

There were over $50,000 in sponsorship and donations. Stenske said the club prepared 260 lobsters and more than 100 steaks for the occasion. The appetizer for the evening was 50 to 60 pounds of steamed mussels. Randy Whitter and My Place Bistro and Catering was again

the caterer for the non-steak and lobster.

Before the meal, a VIP Table was auctioned off by Keith Fonstad with proceeds going to the Rose Garden Hospice greenspace project. Fonstad and Stenske served as emcees. “Larry the Lobster” a giant lobster was also part of the fun.

“We have something for everyone,” Stenske said.

Major Ed Dean of the Prince Albert Rotary Club unloaded lobsters outside the Prince Albert Exhibition

Centre for Rotary Lobsterfest on Saturday evening.



This was the first time the event was on the weekend after the May long weekend, and Stenske said they plan to keep that date again next year. Last year Lobsterfest was on Father’s Day weekend.

“We don’t want to do May long weekend because of that (or) Father’s Day. People are already out at the lake. Mothers say you know, too early, too early and I’m a mom and I want to be able to find out I have to get dressed up, so we thought this would be the best weekend,”

Stenske said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Steaks were on the grill outside the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre for Rotary Lobsterfest on Saturday evening.



The majority of funds for the evening went towards the Rose Garden Hospice greenspace project.

Stenske said the mission of the Rose Garden Hospice matched the message of the Rotary Club.

“It’s community,” she explained. “It’s off the Rotary Trail … and so anything to do with the Hospice is great.”

The Rotary Club thanked the community for their support in all aspects of the event.

“I also would like to thank our volunteers,” she said. “I asked my husband to even come help volunteer, so we got all our families helping out. Our volunteers helped make this night run smoothly and our sponsors help with all of our stuff so it’s great.”

