Two inmates reported missing from Willow Cree Healing Lodge on Feb. 11 have been arrested.

Lodge staff reported Ricky Black and Nigel Ferster missing during the 5 p.m. count on Sunday. Rosthern RCMP arrested Black later that day. Officers then arrested Ferster shortly after midnight on Monday.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Willow Cree Healing Lodge is a minimum-security federal institution.