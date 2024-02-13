RCMP seize drugs, make 2 arrests at Meadow Lake traffic stop

During a traffic stop at Waterhen Lake First Nation on Saturday, Meadow Lake RCMP seized quantities of several drugs.

At 8:30 p.m., as a part of the investigation the RCMP pulled over a vehicle and seized 18 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine and 16 pharamceutical style tablets that are under investigation.

Terrance Lasas, 43, of Meadow Lake and Rachel Martell, 30, of Prince Albert are each charged with two counts of possesion for the purposes of trafficking.

They are both scheduled to appear in court in Meadow Lake on March 11.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca