‘Rock of Ages’ means return of summer musical for Broadway North

After a three-year hiatus, the Broadway North Theatre Company summer musical is back at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre.

Broadway North will perform ‘Rock of Ages’, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical featuring big bands, big guitar solos, and even bigger hair. The show will open on Aug. 18.

E.A. Rawlinson events and marketing coordinator Cara Stelmaschuk said it’s exciting to have a Broadway North musical back on the event schedule after a smaller show was performed last summer.

“Last year we did ‘Clue’,” she said. “It wasn’t a musical. It was a little cheaper to produce, so it wasn’t quite the big risk for a great big flashy musical like this one.”

Stelmaschuk said bringing back the musical means going back to what Broadway North is all about.

Rock of Ages’ features the music of Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, and Bon Jovi, among others, all arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp.

The musical is based on a book by Chris D’Arienzo and was also a feature film starring Tom Cruise released in 2012.

Stelmaschuk called it a great musical for people who don’t usually like musicals.

“It’s really light,” she said. “It’s really fun. People are going to know the songs they are going to like the songs already which is really helpful. It’s called a jukebox musical so that just means the songs are known and people know the words and they can sing along. When this show is produced, people are usually singing along in the crowd, so it’s a party show.”

She added that ‘Clue’ had a smaller cast. This will be more like a full-blown production.

“We have got 20 people in this show plus a band and the crew, so it’s a lot of people together, whereas Clue was about not even half of that and it felt a little bit safer to have not as many people,” Stelmaschuk said.

“But this one they are singing, they are dancing and having a great time. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

This summer’s performance will be the first Broadway North musical since ‘Mamma Mia’ in 2019.

Along with regular performances there will also be matinees available for $10 off thanks to Canadian Tire in Prince Albert.

“Canadian Tire always comes on board for the Broadway North Theatre Company. I think it’s near and dear to Malcolm’s (owner Malcolm Jenkins) heart. We always look forward to having his support and he never fails to help us get what we need to get the show going,” she said.

The performances are scheduled from Aug. 18 to 27 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre. Ticket prices are $38 for adults and $33 for students and seniors with showtime at 7:30 p.m.

The Canadian Tire matinee performances are scheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 27 with showtime at 2 p.m.

“The matinee being $10 off is kind of a good point right so people can come and see a matinee and save $10, that’s all thanks to Canadian Tire,” Stelmaschuk said.

The box office is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Come and get your tickets it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Stelmaschuk said.

