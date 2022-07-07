RCMP arrest Prince Albert woman following chase south of La Ronge

A 22-year-old Prince Albert women faces multiple charges including two counts of flight from a police officer after allegedly leading police on a chase south of La Ronge.

At 11:30 a.m. on July 2, RCMP officers spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen from Southend, Sask. The vehicle was travelling on Hwy 102 near Missinipe, and did not stop when officers attempted to pull it over.

Officers later located the vehicle on Hwy 2 south of La Ronge and attempted a second traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle evaded police by driving into oncoming traffic and forcing a police vehicle into the ditch. The officer driving the vehicle was not hurt.

The driver eventually came to a stop after hitting a dead end in the Dore Lake area. Officers set up a road block and later located and arrested the driver without incident.

Dacey Corrigal, 22, of Prince Albert has been charged in connection with the incident. She faces two counts of flight from a police officer, three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count of obstruction of a police officer, and one count of possession of stolen property. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Officers from the La Ronge, Prince Albert, Waskesiu, Meadow Lake and Big River detachments all assisted in the pursuit. Members of the Tactical Support Group, Prince Albert Police Dog Services, the Emergency Response Team, and conservation officers also assisted with the investigation.