The Prince Albert Gujarti Samaj Society celebrated the New Year at the Ches Leach Lounge on Sunday evening with their eighth annual Diwali Celebration. The Hindu calendar says that it is the year 2080 and the celebration included a traditional feast and performances by DJ Vaibhav and his many featured guests with dancing going on well into the night.

Photo by Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald.

Photo by Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald.