Request for methadone bylaw exemption removed from Council’s Monday agenda

A request for an exemption to the methadone zoning bylaw was removed from City Council’s Agenda at April 11th’s Executive Committee meeting.

Pharmacy Manager and Owner of Crescent Park Pharmasave’s, Marty Antaya, sent a request to Council to consider an exemption for his business location from the 2018 bylaw that bars methadone dispensaries from neighborhood commercial zones.

A verbal presentation was planned, but the speakers for Pharmasave were unable to attend the meeting and asked that the item be removed from the Agenda.

Ward 3 Councillor Tony Head, acting as Deputy Mayor, said during the meeting that there has been no correspondence from the Pharmasave to ask that the presentation be added back to the Agenda for a future date.