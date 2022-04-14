Proposal to reopen Hole 8 concession stand approved for review

A proposal to reopen the Hole 8 concession stand at Cooke Municipal Golf Course was received positively by City Council on Monday and has been referred to the Community Services Department for review.

Mel Kelley, President of the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club (PAGCC), Darcy Myers, General Manager of the PAGCC’s Rock and Iron Clubhouse, and Jackie Packet, board member of the Golf Course Advisory Committee and Chair of the Ladies Northern Golf Tournament, presented the report to Council at the Executive Committee meeting on April 11th.

The Hole 8 concession stand, currently a City-owned facility, was closed in 2018 due to consistent operating losses of a little over $10,000.

PAGCC has proposed that they purchase the shack for a nominal fee and take over expenses such as maintenance, security, and utility costs. The City would no longer be on the hook for risks related to the concession.

The stand will essentially become an extension of the golf course’s clubhouse, The Rock and Iron, and PAGCC will provide their own workers; a responsibility that was previously on City staff.

Kelley believes that reopening the concession could be a new opportunity to make the golf course “one of the best in the province”.

Additional beverage carts were purchased so the golf course could continue serving visitors, but a fixed location halfway through holes with a washroom would make the course more accessible.

“Not having a washroom for women is quite inconvenient.” Said Packet, a longtime member of the Business Ladies Golf Group. “Having a clean washroom, run by our people, would be absolutely wonderful.”

A number of events are expected to be held at Cooke Municipal Golf Course this year, Myers believes reopening the concession would be a good opportunity to take advantage of the traffic and enhance the experience of visitors.

“We have the tools, we have the staff, we have the liquor license as well. We just want to make the golfer’s experience more complete.” Said Myers.

Coun. Don Cody asked that the proposal be amended to indicate that the report be on the agenda “as quickly as possible”, for the next council meeting on April 25th. Ensuring that the concession will be open in time for golf season.

Ward 5 Councillor Dennis Ogrodnick, the only member of Council that originally opposed the decision to close the concession shack in 2018, is extremely supportive of the reopening.

“This is a win, win.” Said Coun. Ogrodnick, “It will not be a risk for the taxpayer. A group has come forward that plans to run it. If [the stand] loses $10,000, they lose the $10,000. And I can guarantee that they won’t lose it because they are going to make sure that it is successful.”