Police asking for help in identifying man that crashed stolen vehicle on 27th Street East

Prince Albert Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of a vehicle robbery on Wednesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 13th, a man approached a woman in the 100 Block of 26th Street East and demanded keys to her vehicle. The man then fled in the vehicle and collided with a snowbank in the 100 Block of 27th Street East. Witnesses saw the man running north on 1st Avenue East.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking residents in the area with surveillance to check their cameras for any suspicious activity.

He is described as being in his early twenties and approximately 5 feet tall, wearing a blue and black checkered jacket and black pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.