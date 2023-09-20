Remains found near North Battleford identified as 20-year-old woman

RCMP have released the identity of human remains found near North Battleford on Sept. 11.

Major Crimes, with assistance from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, identified the body as 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett.

Scarlett was reported missing on Aug. 7 and was last seen on Jul. 4 on the 900 block of 102 Street in North Battleford.

Police say her death is being investigated as suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information on Scarlett’s death or her whereabouts in July is encouraged to contact RCMP Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers.