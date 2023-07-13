Red Wolf Boxing Club presents awards during fundraising banquet on Big River First Nation

The Red Wolf Boxing Club handed out some hardware during the club’s fundraising barbeque last Sunday on Big River First Nation.

Red Wolf head coach Bradock Koch says the club has hit some important milestones and wanted to recognize the work put in by their boxers.

“It’s a recognition of hard work and talent. For a small club, we’ve done a lot of things. And in the last year we went to six boxing cards and really performed well. So, it’s good to reward the kids after all that labor they’ve put in.”

Red Wolf presented the awards during a fundraising barbeque held on Big River First Nation. The club is raising funds for a trip to Kelowna, B.C. later this month.

Koch says he was amazed by the support the club received.

“In Big River, the community just rallied around us. It was amazing. We raised something like 1500 dollars for this trip. Just astonishing, really. I was just really impressed with that town. We had our barbecue there for $10 a plate and we sold out. It was pretty amazing.”

Cole Ahenakew was named Red Wolf’s Best Boxer. Ahenakew, a member of Ahtahkakoop First Nation says he uses boxing as an outlet and he is proud to receive recognition for his hard work,

“It means a lot. It helps me with my mental health. It uplifts me. It actually saved me, boxing saved me.”

Koch says Ahenakew’s work ethic is the best in the gym.

“Every fighter brings to the table, they bring talent, athletic ability and then there’s the intangibles like their heart and their drive. Cole has all of those things in abundance. He’s the hardest worker in the gym. Everything I ask (of) him, he just does and more. It shows in the ring. What he was gifted with, his athletic ability is off the charts. So, he won that going away.”

Another award recipient for Red Wolf is Chaylee “Little Bit” Armitage who received recognition as the Most Improved boxer.

Koch says Armitage is one of the most competitive boxers he has ever worked with.

“Little Bit is probably the most competitive of all the people we have in the gym. She does not like to lose. When they run, she wants to run them into the ground. She’s just really competitive. When we started working with her, she just wanted to get things right. She competes with herself to get things right. And she works so hard, and she has just improved her skills all the way around.”

Red Wolf Boxing Club will travel to Kelowna, B.C. to compete in Three Round Hero’s Cailen Vilness Memorial Tournament on July 22.

Full list of Red Wolf Boxing Club Awards

Best Boxer: Cole Ahenakew

True Grit: Devin Musaskapoe

Most Improved: Chaylee Armitage

Top Prospect: Cruze Watier

Spirit Award: Aurora Isbister

