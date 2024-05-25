RCMP trying to identify remains found in Canora

Canora RCMP are trying to identify the individual whose remains were found on Railway Avenue in Canora on Wedneday, May 22.

Officers were called to the scene at around 2:45 p.m. The remains where examined by a forensic anthropologist and pathologist. The individual has not been identified and the person’s death is not considered suspicious.

Investigators have notified the loved ones of individuals who were previously reported missing in the Canora area and have not been found. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Canora RCMP at 310-RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Canora is located roughly 50 km north of Yorkton.