Prairie Pop Culture Celebration set for Prince Albert return

Whether it’s games, comics, or Star Wars movies, pop culture lovers will have their hands full when the Prairie Pop Culture Celebration returns to Prince Albert on Saturday.

This year’s event will be the second in Prince Albert, following a show at last summer’s Street Fair. Event coordinator Bob MacIntyre said they had a good turnout last year, but wanted to try a standalone event in 2024.

“The first year, I had never done anything like this before in Prince Albert,” MacIntyre said. “It was a bit of a learning curve, so we wanted to try it again and see how we can do it.

“We had a really good response from the people who were there that came out, because apparently nothing like that had ever been done before, is what we were told, so I’m just hoping to make it better.”

Saturday’s show at the Nordale Hall will be similar to the 2023 event, although with a few different vendors from last year. MacIntyre said fans in larger cities have access to shows like this all the time. He’s hopeful this show can scratch the itch for fans in smaller towns and cities.

“Sometimes people in smaller communities can’t get to the big shows,” he said. “We just did one in Saskatoon in March—a big one—and they can’t get to the show, so this is a perfect opportunity for people to come to one. It’s a smaller version, but they can come say hello and see all the cools stuff.”

As a self-proclaimed nerd, MacIntyre will have his own booth at the show selling comics and toys.

MacIntyre said the celebrations are great ways for residents to meet other fans and be themselves.

“They can be themselves with no judgement,” he said. “If you want to dress up, you can dress up. If you don’t want to, you don’t want to, but nobody’s going to judge you.”

The Prairie Pop Culture Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nordale Hall on Saturday, May 25. Admission is $2 for adults. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult admission.

Charity partner Running Wild Rescue will also be on hand collecting food donations for animals currently in their foster care.