RCMP seeking public assistance in Weyakwin suspicious death investigation

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit has asked the public to report any contact they had with 33-year-old Kenneth Henderson of Montreal Lake Cree Nation between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15.

Henderson’s body was found at the boat launch area on the west side of Montreal Lake near Weyakwin on Nov. 15. His family has been notified. Investigators say the death is suspicious in nature.

The RCMP have asked the public to report any suspicious activity in Weyakwin, at the boat launch, in on the surrounding areas. Residents can call 310-RCMP, or provide information anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Service and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are assisting with the investigation.