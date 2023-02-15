RCMP searching for three suspects wanted in firearms investigation

The Rosthern RCMP have asked the public for any information about the occupants of a white truck with a black tailgate who are wanted in connection with a discharged firearm investigation.

Officers first received a report about a suspicious vehicle on Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The occupants were described as two men with bandanas covering their faces and a woman with pink hair.

A photo of one of three suspects Rosthern RCMP are searching for. — RCMP/Submitted

One hour later, the RCMP received a second call about a vehicle and occupants matching the first description. A victim reported the suspects discharged a fireman at them in the RM of Duck Lake, roughly 18 km north of where they first report was made.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the three suspects seen inside is asked to call the Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400.