RCMP searching for missing Rosthern teen

RCMP officers have asked for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy from Rosthern who disappeared Thursday afternoon.
Cord Lagasse was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 18. He was reported missing on Aug. 20.
Lagasse is 5’10 and roughly 150 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length blonde hair. Police do not have a description of what he was wearing, but officers believe he was carrying a green, army-style backpack.
Lagasse is believed to have ties only to Rosthern and the surrounding areas.
Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call their local RCMP detachment at 306-310-RCMP, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.