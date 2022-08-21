RCMP searching for missing Rosthern teen

RCMP officers have asked for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy from Rosthern who disappeared Thursday afternoon.

Cord Lagasse was last seen at a residence on 10th Street in Rosthern at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 18. He was reported missing on Aug. 20.

Lagasse is 5’10 and roughly 150 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length blonde hair. Police do not have a description of what he was wearing, but officers believe he was carrying a green, army-style backpack.

Cord Lagasse, 15, of Rosthern. — RCMP/Submitted

Lagasse is believed to have ties only to Rosthern and the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call their local RCMP detachment at 306-310-RCMP, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.