‘Here I Go Again’: Rock of Ages back on Rawlinson stage

After a short delay, the Broadway North Theatre Company production of “Rock of Ages” is ready to open.

Performers were supposed to take to the stage on Aug. 18, but that date was postponed until Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the delay hasn’t dulled the excitement for cast members.

When asked just before cue-to-cue dress rehearsal Saturday morning what singular word would describe their upcoming performance, two of the show’s leads had no problem finding an answer.

“Explosive,” said David Lokinger, who is playing the role of Lonny Barnett, the narrator of the story.

“Rad,” said Miranda Ironstand-Baxter, who is playing the part of Drew Boley, a wanna-be rock star. “You’ll understand why I said ‘rad’ later on, when you come to see the show.”

The actors have similar perspectives about the show. They enjoy the opportunity to perform, and a big part of that is because of the music.

“The music is unbelievable,” Lokinger said. “This is the music we all grew up with. The cast is so talented. They’re just blowing the doors off. It’s hilarious, it’s amazing music, and it’s just a fun way to spend the night.”

“There’s no way you won’t have a good time with us because there’s so much dancing,” Ironstand-Baxter added.

“We include the audience too, so you guys (the audience) can all just sing along and dance in your seats. It’s just a fun show.”

Similar to Rocky Horror with the audience participation?

“It’s a little bit less cultish than Rocky Horror,” said Lokinger.

“I wouldn’t be surprised for people to dress up in their eighties gear and throw some stuff on for people to do their make-up and have some good fun.

“For guys, wearing shirts with no sleeves is highly recommended. Have fun and sing along.”

The show is the first major one by Broadway North since the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. For some, the experience is old hat, and others, it is completely new.

“This is my first time doing a show, I’m super excited for this,” said Lokinger.

“This has just been an extremely memorable experience for me, a ton of growth. I get to meet some incredible people and it’s been life changing.”

Ironstand-Baxter’s perspective was slightly different, but no less enthusiastic.

“I’ve loved the Rawlinson and been playing here since I was eleven, so coming back after such a long hiatus with Covid happening, it’s just been awesome.”

Rock of Ages will start its run the evening of August 23rd. Additional evening shows will be on August 25th, 26th, 27th with both a matinee and an evening show, and wrapping on August 28th.

Contact the Rawlinson Centre Box Office for ticket availability and more information at (306) 765-1270.