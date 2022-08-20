RCMP searching for missing Ahtahkakoop teenager

Ahtahkakoop RCMP have asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who disappeared on Aug. 18.

Greg Bill Jr. was last seen walking along a road on Ahtahkakoop First Nation just before midnight on Aug. 18. He was reported missing the next day.

Investigators believe Bill Jr. may be in Big River or on Big River First Nation, but this is not confirmed. He is described as roughly 5’10 tall, and around 170 pounds.

Bill Jr. has brown eyes, and medium-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, green pants, and was carrying a purple suitcase.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call their local RCMP detachment at 306-310-RCMP, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.