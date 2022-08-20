Community barbeque organizers aim to put smiles on faces

Lions Park was the latest scene of a pop-up Back to School Barbeque hosted by the Bernice Sayese Centre and their partners on Thursday.

The event was one of several barbeques employees and volunteers have organized around Prince Albert. Cody Michelle, a community worker with the Bernice Sayese Centre, said they’re trying to get people out of their house and interacting with their neighbours, and community barbeques are a great way to do it.

“Hopefully other organizations will follow suit because getting the community together is very important,” Michelle explained. “It’s important for our families, our young ones, (and) our youth. After COVID, everyone’s still kind of nestled in their house, and this is a great way to bring people out to enjoy themselves, and enjoy the community.”

A number of community groups organizations were on hand to help out with the event, including instructors from the Prince Albert Arts Centre Summer Program, and members of the Prince Albert Police Service and Prince Albert Fire Department.

Michelle said they’re grateful to have so many community partners helping out. He hopes the event brought attendees some joy so many similar events were shut down during the past two years.

“(It’s) just getting everyone together and putting a smile on their face,” he said. “Even if it’s just an hour or two to brighten up your day, we’re happy to provide that.”

The Bernice Sayese Centre first started hosting barbeques with their community partners prior to COVID. Michelle said those barbeques were incredibly popular, which inspired the Centre to start bringing them back once restrictions lifted.

The location has changed from time to time, with previous versions held outside the Alfred Jenkins Field House or at local skate parks, but the result is always the same.

“The kids really enjoy themselves,” Michelle said.

“As long as we make you smile for an hour or two out of your day, perfect.”