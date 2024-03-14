RCMP searching for 33-year-old Big River FN man

Big River RCMP have asked for the public’s help in finding 33-year-old Nathan Mountain, who faces multiple charges in connection with an incident reported on March 10.

Mountain may be in the Big River First Nation area, but is known to travel to the Onion Lake area. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Mountain is described as 6’2 and 240 pounds with brown hair and eyes. RCMP officers are actively working to find and arrest him.

Mountain is charged with six offences, including sexual assault and forcible confinement. Residents who see Mountain should avoid approaching him and instead call Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590.