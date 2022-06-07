Crusaders and Marauders track athlete represent Prince Albert well at track and field provincials

Over 1,500 track and field athletes made the trip to Regina where the 2022 track and field provincials were hosted. In the first provincial event since 2019, athletes from Prince Albert’s Carlton and Ecole St. Mary were able to return home with medals.

Each school brought back nine medals. Stryker Zablocki led the way for the Crusaders with three gold medals, while St. Mary’s Shelaine Pritchard won three gold medals of her own, as well as a bronze.

Carlton Crusaders Provincial results:

Senior Boys:

First place: Storm Zablocki, 100 metre final (10.68, new provincial record)

Junior Boys:

First place: Jacob Klassen, 1500 metre (4:14.63)

Second place: Jacob Klassen, 800 metre (2:04.18)

Intermediate Boys:

Third place: Kalan Johnson, 800 metre (2:14.30)

Junior Girls:

First place: Julia Cey, quadrathlon (2005)

Third place: Paige Rolles, shotput (9.10m)

Intermediate Girls:

First place: Stryker Zablocki, 80 metre hurdles (12.54)

First place: Stryker Zablocki, 100 metre (12.20)

First place: Stryker Zablocki, long jump (5.23m)

St. Mary Marauders Provincial Results:

Junior Boys:

Second place: Carson Bissky, shot put (12.02m)

Second place: Mannix Mourot, pole vault (2.70m)

Third place: Luke Mascho, pole vault (2.60m)

Intermediate Boys:

First place: Lucas Boechler, pole vault (2.45m)

Senior Girls:

First place: Shelaine Pritchard, 80 metre hurdle (11.91)

First place: Shelaine Pritchard, high jump (1.62m)

First place: Shelaine Pritchard, long jump (5.45m)

Third place: Shelaine Pritchard, 200 metre (25.73)

Junior Girls: Third place: Lisette Mourot, quadrathlon (1891)