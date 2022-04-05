RCMP requesting help with locating missing Wakaw man

Wakaw RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 43 year old man.

David Kyle Holinaty was last seen walking on 1st Street North in Wakaw, SK on April 4th.

David is described as being 6’2” tall, 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and grey sweatpants. A photo is not yet available.

If you have information on the whereabouts of David Holinaty, please contact Wakaw RCMP at 306-233-5810, call 310-RCMP, 911 in an emergency, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.