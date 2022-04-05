Hitching a hayride: past favourites and new classics

Winner Gwen Button.

Ten Daily Herald subscribers are headed for a Louisiana Hayride after winning tickets to one of the top tribute shows in Canada.

Winner Clem Benrot.



The concert features a talented cast performing classic hits from Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and Conway Twitty, among others. The current Louisiana Hayride tour also features a tribute to Shania Twain.

Winner Darcy MacAuley, Represented here by Bonnie Sanjenko.



Talented singers and musicians take listeners on a musical journey through legendary hit after legendary hit. The show starts tonight at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre at 7 p.m.

Winner Mary Ellerman.



Congrats to the Daily Herald subscribers who won the draw for a chance to see this show in person.

