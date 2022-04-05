Police asking public’s help in locating missing woman

Police are requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Prince Albert woman.

26 year old Danielle Hiebert, also known as Danielle Laliberte, was reported missing on March 29th.

Danielle is described as Aboriginal, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a heart shaped tattoo on her right hand.

Danielle is believed to have ties in the Little Red First Nation and Green Lake, Sask.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielle Hiebert are asked to contact the Prince Albert Police at 306 953 4222