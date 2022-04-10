RCMP report 3 people found dead in vehicle between Leoville and Chitek Lake

Three people were found dead in a vehicle on a road between Leoville and Chitek Lake Saturday morning.

RCMP were called to the area after reports of three unresponsive people in a vehicle. EMS declared them dead at the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating. RCMP say there was evidence of illicit drug consumption at the scene.

Spiritwood RCMP officers have asked the public to know how to recognize an overdose and what to do if one occurs. Signs and symptoms include slow, weak, or no breathing, blue lips or nails, diziness and confusion, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, drowsiness or difficulty staying awake, and an inability to be woken up.

Overdoses should be treated as medical emergencies. If you witness one, call 911. Emergency responders, including frontline RCMP officers, carry naloxone, a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reerse the effects of overdoses caused by opioids.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help durring an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The Act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives.

The provincial government also offers a take home naloxone kit, available free of charge at many locations in the province. Naloxone can also be purchased at select Saskatchewan pharmacies, including the following locations in Prince Albert: Hope Health Pharmacy, Lake Country Co-op, Medi-Centre Pharmacy, Medi-Cross Pharmasave, the South Hill Shoppers Drug Mart, the Cornerstone Shoppers Drug Mart, Superstore, Victoria Square Compounding Pharmacy, and Walmart.

The RCMP say street drugs can contain other substances the user might not be aware of that can have serious, if not fatal, effects on the body.