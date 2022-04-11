Contraband seizure at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary

A package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on April 5th.

Thanks to the vigilance of staff members, the package containing methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, tobacco, Suboxone pills, a smart phone, charging cord and block was seized in the recreation yard of the medium security unit at the prison.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $275,779.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.