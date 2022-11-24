RCMP report 1 dead, two injured in Tuesday collision

One person is dead and another two are injured following a collision between two pick-up trucks on Hwy 35, roughly 8 km south of the Hwy 335 Junction in the RM of Connaught.

The Tisdale RCMP have identified the deceased as a 62-year-old man from Aylsham. EMS declared him dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

First responders treated the driver and passenger of the other pick-up for non-life-threatening injuries and transported them to hospital.

The collision occurred at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 22 Hwy 35 was closed for the initial investigation, but has since reopened.