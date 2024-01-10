RCMP remind the public that 911 is for Emergency calls only

Poorly cut grass, campfire bugs, and kids not cleaning their rooms are not emergency phone calls.

That’s the message the RCMP’s Divisional Operational Communications Centre (DOCC) had when releasing their top 10 calls that “missed the mark” in 2023.

The DOCC had a another busy year with 352,663 911 calls, ranging from mis-dials, false alarms, and serious incidents. However, the RCMP say some callers are not using the service for it’s intended purpose.

“As entertaining as some of these calls are, we want to remind everyone that 911 is for emergencies and emergencies only,” Lee Rosin, recruiter for the Saskatchewan RCMP DOCC said. “When I’m answering calls that aren’t an emergency, it means I’m not available for someone else who really does need potentially life-saving help.”

Here are the top 10 false alarm calls of 2023:

Order up – An individual called to complain that the smell of the deep-fried rink food was too strong.

Grass is always greener – A frustrated individual called to complain that their grass wasn’t cut properly by the person they’d hired.



Buzz off – A concerned individual called 911 to advise that their campsite was being invaded by bugs and that they had no bug spray.

Hangry – A caller advised that their bag of chips got stuck in the vending machine and they were hoping an officer would come and help and get the chips unstuck.

We’re in this toget-hair – An individual called 911 asking for a hair salon’s phone number so the caller could book a haircut.

Sunshine – An individual called 911 asking if they could park their car on the opposite side of the street to avoid the sun hitting their leather interior.

Beep, beep – A caller advised that their smoke detector’s battery was low and requested an RCMP officer pick some up for them.

What-a-mess – A frustrated parent called 911 complaining that their child wouldn’t clean their room.

Bug alert – 911 dispatchers received a call from a person saying that wasps were getting into their house and they wanted an officer to help them remove them.

Rocky’s in the house – An individual called 911 to complain that their friend hit them in the face during their boxing match.

In 2023 DOCC manager Jocelyn James, received the 2023 RCMP National Operational Communications Centre Commander of the Year. Many 911 dispatchers also received Sask. 911 Excellence in Teamwork Awards and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials Canada Team Award for their quick and crucial response during the tragic events that occurred at James Cree Nation and in Weldon in 2022.

In Dec 2022 Sask. RCMP welcomed a permanent RPN to DOCC. This has been valuable to the team during mental health crisis’.

If you have a report to make, contact your local RCMP detachment or by calling 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca